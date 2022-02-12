Left Menu

Maha: Three men get 4 years in jail for assaulting night patrol cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:42 IST
Maha: Three men get 4 years in jail for assaulting night patrol cops
Three people were sentenced to four years in jail by a court in Kalyan in Thane district on Saturday for assaulting policemen on night patrol in 2020.

The District and Additional Sessions Judge (Kalyan) SS Gorwade convicted Prashant Patil (35), Jalindar Kumbhar (38) and Amol Alsule (41) and fined them Rs 10,000 each, said Additional Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni.

The incident took place near a hotel on Katai-Badlapur road when a police team had stopped the three, who were moving around in suspicious circumstances, for questioning, he said.

