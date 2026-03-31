Audit Reveals Flaws in Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' Scheme

An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed significant flaws in the implementation of Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' scheme. The report uncovers how financial assistance intended to help families with daughters' marriage expenses was paid out to unqualified recipients.

The scheme, set up by the former BRS government in 2014, aims to ease the financial burden on families during marriage ceremonies. However, the CAG found inadequate controls in place, leading to this assistance reaching under-aged brides and families exceeding the income threshold.

Moreover, the report cites the absence of a proper communication and grievance redressal system, causing beneficiaries confusion and delays. The lack of online fund transfer contributed to inefficiencies in disbursing the scheme benefits, affecting over 5,522 cases with a financial impact of Rs 55.12 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)