Left Menu

Audit Reveals Flaws in Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' Scheme

The CAG audit discovered discrepancies in Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' scheme, revealing financial aid was wrongly disbursed to ineligible beneficiaries. The report highlights a lack of adequate controls and cross-checking systems, resulting in financial improprieties like aiding under-aged brides or those exceeding income criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:27 IST
Audit Reveals Flaws in Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed significant flaws in the implementation of Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' scheme. The report uncovers how financial assistance intended to help families with daughters' marriage expenses was paid out to unqualified recipients.

The scheme, set up by the former BRS government in 2014, aims to ease the financial burden on families during marriage ceremonies. However, the CAG found inadequate controls in place, leading to this assistance reaching under-aged brides and families exceeding the income threshold.

Moreover, the report cites the absence of a proper communication and grievance redressal system, causing beneficiaries confusion and delays. The lack of online fund transfer contributed to inefficiencies in disbursing the scheme benefits, affecting over 5,522 cases with a financial impact of Rs 55.12 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy

Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh 2047: A Vision for Comprehensive Transformation

Uttar Pradesh 2047: A Vision for Comprehensive Transformation

 India
3
Qatar Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Gulf Escalations

Qatar Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Gulf Escalations

 Qatar
4
Fuel Crisis Intensifies in Bangladesh Amid West Asia Conflict

Fuel Crisis Intensifies in Bangladesh Amid West Asia Conflict

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026