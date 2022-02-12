Germany tells citizens to leave Ukraine
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany urged its citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine unless saying was absolutely necessary.
"Germans staying there are urged to consider leaving the country," the foreign ministry said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter files lawsuit against German online reporting rule
Delhi High Court issues notice to Twitter on pleas against suspension of accounts
Punjab Polls: Congress posts Aamir Khan's Ghajini look on Twitter, says 'Congress Hi Aaugi!'
Disturbed by Guv's posts, blocked him on Twitter: Mamata
Mamata blocks governor Dhankhar on Twitter, he takes to WhatsApp to get even