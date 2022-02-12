Left Menu

Dutch airline KLM to stop flying to Ukraine - ANP news

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:44 IST
Dutch airline KLM to stop flying to Ukraine - ANP news
  • Netherlands

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France KLM, will stop flying to Ukraine immediately due to escalating tension with Russia, news agency ANP reported on Saturday.

The announcement came hours after the government of the Netherlands called on Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the security situation. The Netherlands joined several governments calling on citizens to leave as the United States warned of an ongoing troop build-up along the Russian border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

