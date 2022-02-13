U.S. military did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters- spokesman
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 03:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the U.S. military said on Saturday, after Russia said it had chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.
"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," U.S. military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement.
"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pacific
- U.S.
- The United States
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senator Brown says 'no question' Biden's Fed nominees qualified
U.S. plans to reroute $67 mln in aid towards Lebanon's armed forces
Senior U.S. official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese 'coercion'
U.S. East Coast prepares for heavy snow, plunging temperatures as blizzard hits
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more