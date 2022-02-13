U.S. military did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters- spokesman

The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the U.S. military said on Saturday, after Russia said it had chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," U.S. military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement.

"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.

