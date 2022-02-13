Left Menu

Tunisian president gets powers to dismiss judges under new body - decree

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 13:56 IST
Kais Saied Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A new provisional judicial body created by Tunisia's president ruled on Sunday that he had the power to dismiss judges and removed their right to strike.

Last weekend, President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council that oversees judges, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

The new provisional body set up to replace the council issued a decree on Sunday saying Saied had the right to object to the promotion or nomination of judges, and was responsible for proposing judicial reforms.

