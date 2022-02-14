Left Menu

Assam govt to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions from Feb 15

Assam government will withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions in the state from February 15, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 05:08 IST
Assam govt to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions from Feb 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam government will withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions in the state from February 15, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Detailed notification in this regard will be issued on Monday.

The curb that will be lifted include mandatory COVID-19 testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals. Besides, night curfew will also stand withdrawn.

"GoA shall withdraw all COVID-19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, rly stations and hospitals wef Feb 15. Also, all restrictions incl night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14," Sarma tweeted. Assam's fresh COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 79 people testing positive for the infection on Sunday.

The positivity percentage is 0.83 per cent. Four people succumbed to death on Sunday due to the infection. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.56 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022