Left Menu

Odisha rural polls: SEC debars senior BJD MLA from campaigning for 48 hours

SEC Secretary R N Sahu said a polling agent can challenge a voter on grounds of suspicious identity.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-02-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 09:59 IST
Odisha rural polls: SEC debars senior BJD MLA from campaigning for 48 hours
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission, Odisha has debarred senior BJD MLA and government chief whip in the assembly, Pramila Mallik, from campaigning in the upcoming panchayat elections for two days starting Monday.

The commission had on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Mallik for allegedly threatening to stop providing benefits of various schemes to people if they do not vote for the ruling party, thereby violating the model code of conduct The senior BJD leader cannot give interviews or make public utterances in the media anywhere in the state for a period of 48 hours from 10 am of Monday, the SEC said in an official notification.

In a separate order, the poll panel warned against fake voting in the three-tier panchayat elections scheduled to be held in five phases between February 16 and February 24. SEC Secretary R N Sahu said a polling agent can challenge a voter on grounds of suspicious identity. "By depositing a fee of Rs 2 to the presiding officer, the agent can request an inquiry… In case the voter is found to be fake, the person would be handed over to police," Sahu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022