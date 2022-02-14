IPS officer Sanjay Shrotriya is new RPSC chairman

IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Shrotriya was appointed as the chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order for the appointment of Indian Police Service officer Shrotriya as the RPSC chairman, a release from the Raj Bhawan said.

Shrotiya is currently working as the Jaipur range IG.

RPSC Member Jaswant Rathi was the acting chairman. Rathi got the charge on February 1 after Shiv Singh Rathore, who was the acting chairman, completed his term as the Member.

In another order, the Governor has appointed K L Srivastava as the Vice Chancellor of Jai Narain Vyas University of Jodhpur.

