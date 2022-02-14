SC seeks ED’s response on bail plea of jailed ex-CFO of Amrapali group

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea of Chander Prakash Wadhwa, jailed former chief financial officer (CFO) of Amrapali group of companies, challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court declining bail to him in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and P S Narasimha took note of the submissions that Wadhwa has been ailing and needed medical attention and asked the probe agency to file the response in two weeks.

Wadhwa, who is in jail since December 18, 2020, has been denied bail by the high court on the ground that the entire case about the Amrapali group has been monitored by the apex court, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the former CFO of the real estate firm, said.

"He is ailing. He has certain medical issues. He is the gentleman who had deposited Rs 11.89 crore in terms of the orders passed by this court. The only reason the high court rejected his bail application is that as a matter of propriety. Because this (case) is monitored (by this court), they did not give us the bail," Luthra said.

He also said that Wadhwa is suffering from Covid and has a heart condition.

"Then we will list the matter in two weeks. The counsel said that the condition of the petitioner deserves immediate relief of bail. Issue notice. Returnable in two weeks..," the bench said.

The apex court has been monitoring the case related to the real estate company after many homebuyers approached alleging malpractices and non-delivery of homes or flats.

Former group directors of Amrapali Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the top court's order.

Wadhwa, the CFO, and Anil Mittal, statutory auditor of the Amrapali group of companies were also arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have allegedly been instrumental in creating a large number of bogus companies for diversion of funds of home buyers by employing persons known to them as directors or appointing them in key management posts in those companies.

The apex court in its July 23, 2019, verdict had cracked the whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by homebuyers and ordered the cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

The apex court had directed a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged money laundering by realtors, providing relief to over 42,000 home buyers of Amrapali Group with the verdict.

The Supreme Court, which is trying to bring in funds for the stalled projects, had then directed the state-run NBCC to complete the stalled projects of the Amrapali Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)