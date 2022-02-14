Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Bengal

Three people were arrested and 40,000 Yaba tablets seized from their possession on the Kamakhya-Puri Express in West Bengal's Malda town on Monday, GRP said.

Acting on a tip-off, Government Railway Police personnel nabbed the trio, who hail from Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of West Bengal, and seized the drugs worth Rs 40 lakh from their possession, an officer said.

They were transporting the drugs from the Northeast. A case has been registered with Malda GRP and further investigation us underway, he added.

