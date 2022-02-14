Pained at growing tendency of filing rape cases against male relatives in matrimonial dispute:HC

The Delhi High Court has said that it is "pained to note" the increasing tendency of filing rape complaints against male relatives of the husband in case of a matrimonial dispute. Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing a petition for quashing of an FIR arising from a matrimonial dispute, said that the complaints are filed against the father-in-law, brother-in-law, or any other male members just to exert pressure on the family of the husband. "This Court is pained to note that in matrimonial cases, there is an increasing tendency of filing such complaints for an offence under Section 376 IPC against the father-in-law, brother-in-law or any other male member of the family of the husband just to exert pressure on the family of the husband," the court said in its order. In the present case, pursuant to a matrimonial dispute, the wife had alleged that the father-in-law committed rape upon her. While the court was hearing a petition by the husband and other family members for quashing of the FIR, she told the court that she has settled all her matrimonial disputes out of her own free will, without pressure, coercion, or undue influence and did not want to pursue any case any further.

The judge stated that even though there was an allegation of rape against the father-in-law, no useful purpose would be served in continuing with the present proceedings. "Even though there was an allegation of rape against the father-in-law of the complainant, this Court is of the opinion that no useful purpose would be served in continuing with the present proceedings. In the interest of justice, FIR No.669/2020 dated 15.12.2020 registered at Police Station Hari Nagar for the offences under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) IPC and the proceedings emanating therefrom are hereby quashed," the court said in its order. The court noted that the parties have arrived at a compromise, which included a payment of Rs 65 lakh to the wife towards "full and final settlement of all her claims", and all disputes have been settled before the Delhi High Court Mediation & Conciliation Centre and the marriage stands dissolved.

