Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
Japan may take steps against Russia including imposing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan may take steps against Russia including imposing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday. "First and foremost, Japan is strongly seeking a resolution through diplomatic dialogue," Hayashi told a regular news conference.
"But if Russian invasion takes place, Japan will take appropriate steps including possible sanctions, in response to what has actually happened, and in coordination with the G7 and international community." Russia has positioned more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, stoking fears of war. Moscow denies planning to invade, accusing the West of hysteria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.K. PM Johnson cancels trip to Japan planned for mid-February -Kyodo
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial
Japanese F-15 missing after take-off, defence ministry says
Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet disappears from radar after takeoff
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin has 'antiviral effect' against Omicron, other variants