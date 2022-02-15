Kala Jatheri gang sharpshooter held in Delhi

A 26-year-old sharpshooter of the Kala Jatheri gang was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a businessman in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Praveen, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

According to police, the businessman, Balvinder, stated that an unknown person called him around 11 pm on Friday and demanded Rs 20 lakh in the name of Kala Jatheri.

When he ignored the call, then after 10-15 minutes, someone fired a shot on the main gate of his house.

During investigation, police received information on Monday that the accused involved in the extortion and firing case was hiding in Jhajjar area. Later, one person, who was roaming on the railway line in Jhajjar, was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

He disclosed his involvement in the extortion and firing case in Haridas Enclave. He was previously involved in nine criminal cases, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)