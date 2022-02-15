Israel seeks new regional bloc with Arab partners, Bennett says in Bahrain
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday he was seeking a new regional architecture with Arab partners to stand against "enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror".
"We are trying to form a new regional architecture of moderate countries (to) provide stability, economic prosperity and to be able to stand strong against enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror," Bennett told reporters during the first visit to Bahrain by an Israeli leader since the two states normalised ties in 2020.
