U.S. hails lifting of Ethiopia state of emergency-State Dept.
The United States on Tuesday welcomed the lifting of the state of emergency in Ethiopia, a State Department spokesperson said.
Ethiopia's parliament voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency, effective immediately, adding to signs that a bloody conflict between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces could be easing.
