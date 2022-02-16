U.S. hails lifting of Ethiopia state of emergency-State Dept.

The United States on Tuesday welcomed the lifting of the state of emergency in Ethiopia, a State Department spokesperson said.

Ethiopia's parliament voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency, effective immediately, adding to signs that a bloody conflict between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces could be easing.

(Reporting By Paul Grant)

