CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms
Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 05:26 IST
Remington Arms on Tuesday settled liability claims with the families of four adults and five children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the first time that a gun maker has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States, court records showed.
