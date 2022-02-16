Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 05:26 IST
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms

Remington Arms on Tuesday settled liability claims with the families of four adults and five children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the first time that a gun maker has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States, court records showed.

