White House: No attribution yet on Ukraine cyber attack
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. officials are not yet able to attribute who was responsible for a cyber attack against Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said any Russian attack on Ukraine could be preceded by a "false flag" operation and misinformation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. House to hold procedural vote on China competition bill on Wednesday-source
Former U.S. security officials urge Congress to act on China legislation
Democratic U.S. Senator Lujan hospitalized after stroke -aide
U.S. considers authorization of first COVID vaccine for children under 5
Olympics-Canada and U.S. rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games