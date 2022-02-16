Left Menu

White House: No attribution yet on Ukraine cyber attack

U.S. officials are not yet able to attribute who was responsible for a cyber attack against Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said any Russian attack on Ukraine could be preceded by a "false flag" operation and misinformation.

