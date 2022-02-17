ASEAN special envoy says aims for Myanmar visit next month

Cambodia's foreign minister said on Thursday he planned to visit military-ruled Myanmar next month as a special regional envoy and suggested the ruling junta allow him to talk to members of a shadow government that it has labeled "terrorists".

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers in Phnom Penh, Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia as ASEAN chair would keep engaging the Myanmar junta to "keep trust and confidence alive for the time being".

