ASEAN special envoy says aims for Myanmar visit next month
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
Cambodia's foreign minister said on Thursday he planned to visit military-ruled Myanmar next month as a special regional envoy and suggested the ruling junta allow him to talk to members of a shadow government that it has labeled "terrorists".
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers in Phnom Penh, Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia as ASEAN chair would keep engaging the Myanmar junta to "keep trust and confidence alive for the time being".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Association of Southeast
- junta
- Myanmar
- Asian
- ASEAN
- Phnom Penh
- Prak Sokhonn
- Cambodia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest
Myanmar shadow government drops objections to ICJ's Rohingya genocide case
Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes
AFC Women's Asian Cup: Volunteers get recognition for their hard work