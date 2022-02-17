Malaysia foreign minister urges ASEAN envoy to meet Myanmar shadow govt

Malaysia's foreign minister on Thursday urged a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to meet with representatives of an outlawed shadow National Unity Government (NUG) in military-ruled Myanmar.

Saifuddin Abdullah on his Facebook page welcomed the announcement of the ASEAN envoy's trip to Myanmar in March and listed a range of groups that he should meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)