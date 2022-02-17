Malaysia foreign minister urges ASEAN envoy to meet Myanmar shadow govt
Malaysia's foreign minister on Thursday urged a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to meet with representatives of an outlawed shadow National Unity Government (NUG) in military-ruled Myanmar.
Saifuddin Abdullah on his Facebook page welcomed the announcement of the ASEAN envoy's trip to Myanmar in March and listed a range of groups that he should meet.
