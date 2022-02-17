Left Menu

Malaysia foreign minister urges ASEAN envoy to meet Myanmar shadow govt

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:59 IST
Malaysia foreign minister urges ASEAN envoy to meet Myanmar shadow govt
Saifuddin Abdullah Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's foreign minister on Thursday urged a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to meet with representatives of an outlawed shadow National Unity Government (NUG) in military-ruled Myanmar.

Saifuddin Abdullah on his Facebook page welcomed the announcement of the ASEAN envoy's trip to Myanmar in March and listed a range of groups that he should meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022