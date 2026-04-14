Malaysia Reclaims Priceless Art Amid 1MDB Scandal

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission announced on Tuesday the successful repatriation of four valuable artworks, including a 1961 Pablo Picasso print, as part of assets recovered from the 1MDB scandal. This move follows Malaysia's ongoing efforts over the past decade to recover more than $4.5 billion allegedly siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad from 2009 to 2014.

According to U.S. investigators, the misappropriated funds by high-level officials and associates of 1MDB financed luxurious purchases, including hotels, jewelry, and artwork. The recovered artworks, including Picasso's "L'Ecuyère et les clowns" (1961), are valued at approximately $198,000 and are under strict security and preservation measures before authentication and valuation by the National Visual Arts Development Board.

In December, Malaysia's anti-graft agency stated its intention to repatriate 12 pieces of art from the U.S. in cooperation with the FBI and Department of Justice. Among these were pieces from Picasso and Miró, initially stored at Christie's and Sotheby's. Authorities have hinted at potential public display in Malaysia's national art gallery before considering auctioning the pieces. The recovery reflects Malaysia's larger aim to reclaim unlawfully obtained assets and signals that illicit proceeds have no sanctuary despite complex international financial networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)