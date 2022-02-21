Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. FDA considers approving a second COVID-19 booster shot -WSJ

U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

Convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of masterminding the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said on Sunday. Madoff's sister, Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

Police in Portland, Oregon, said they believe a shooting that left one woman dead and five people wounded at a protest over police violence on Saturday night was triggered by a clash between an armed homeowner and armed demonstrators. The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid.

Biden to travel to Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, later on Sunday and stay there for the Presidents Day holiday the following day, the White House said.

U.S. judge denies Trump's request to toss Jan 6 incitement lawsuits

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a lengthy written ruling https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/akpezndgovr/Mehta%20order%20Jan%206%202022.pdf, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said three lawsuits by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers could proceed toward trial.

Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach

Federal agencies are investigating the crash of a helicopter with three passengers into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters.

Prosecution, defense rest cases in Arbery hate crimes trial

The prosecution and defense rested their cases on Friday in the hate crimes trial for three white Georgia men who have already been convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as the young Black man jogged through their neighborhood. Closing statements will be made on Monday and the case will then go to the jury, made up of nine white and three black jurors. Prosecutors in the trial, which began on Monday, set out to prove Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66; and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, where motivated by racism in carrying out their crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)