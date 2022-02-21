UK election watchdog warns new law could impacts it independence
Britain's elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight arrangements, warning they could impact its independence.
"If made law, these provisions will enable a government in the future to influence the Commission's operational functions and decision-making," the Electoral Commission said in a letter to ministers.
