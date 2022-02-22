DRDO participating in ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujayate’

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' being held across the country on the occasion of 75th year of India's Independence, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujayate' is a pan-India programme to showcase science, technology & innovation from every part of the country during February 22-28, 2022.

The DRDO is also organising exhibitions on the theme 'Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047' at 16 cities throughout the country. The cities where these science & technology mega expositions are being held by DRDO are Agra, Almora, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Leh, Mumbai, Mysuru, Pune, Tezpur, Eranakulam, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Participation of DRDO in the 'Mahotsav' is an opportunity to highlight the work being done by R&D organisations and showcasing ideas and technology efforts on the road to 2047.

Various DRDO products pertaining to different technologies are going to be exhibited. This include models of Nag, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Akash, BrahMos, Astra, Pralay, Mission Shakti, Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV), Mareech, 3D Central Acquisition Radar (3D CAR), Electronic Warfare System, Bridge Layer Tank (BLT), etc. Technologies on display are retromotor, booster motor, composite rocket motor casing, drop tank, break disk, etc.

The week will also be marked by the lectures of eminent scientists on various science and technology developments at various centres throughout the country. The DRDO scientists are also delivering lectures at 33 centres throughout the country on different themes and topics in 11 different Indian languages.

The Government of India (GoI) is holding a year-long programme, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to pay homage to freedom fighters and showcase the achievements of the country in various fields in the 75th year of Independence. Various science and technology organisations of the Government, in close partnership with agencies at the level of the states, are celebrating S&T achievements.

The 'Amrit Mahotsav Science' also titled 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' will put on display our scientific legacy and technology prowess that have helped find solutions to problems in defence, space, health, agriculture, astronomy, and other areas. The event is jointly organised by DRDO, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Space, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the aegis of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI and the Ministry of Culture.

(With Inputs from PIB)