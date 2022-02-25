Russia says sanctions will make borrowing more expensive -economy minister
Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Friday said Russia was studying the long-term implications of new sanctions and admitted that the measures imposed would make borrowing more expensive.
He also said any restrictions on Russia's ability to import technologies would add pressure to the efficiency of the country's investments.
