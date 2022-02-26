Left Menu

Bank sanctions are a sharper sword than cutting Russia off SWIFT, German minister says

The package of banking sanctions that the European Union is imposing will hit Russian President Vladimir Putin's government harder than excluding Russia from the SWIFT payments system, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Excluding Russia from SWIFT would make it impossible to support civil rights groups in Russia from abroad, or for Russian students abroad to send money to help their grandmothers, she told ARD public television. "The sword that looks hardest isn't always the cleverest one," she said. "It's not just oligarchs who do financial transactions...

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:28 IST
Bank sanctions are a sharper sword than cutting Russia off SWIFT, German minister says
  • Country:
  • Germany

The package of banking sanctions that the European Union is imposing will hit Russian President Vladimir Putin's government harder than excluding Russia from the SWIFT payments system, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Excluding Russia from SWIFT would make it impossible to support civil rights groups in Russia from abroad, or for Russian students abroad to send money to help their grandmothers, she told ARD public television.

"The sword that looks hardest isn't always the cleverest one," she said. "It's not just oligarchs who do financial transactions... The sharper sword at the moment is listing banks. Government bonds can't be sold abroad any more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022