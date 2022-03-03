Man suffers injuries during altercation in Outer Delhi

A man was injured after being thrashed during an altercation that broke out when two vehicles touched slightly in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Wednesday. They said two people were taken into police custody after being nabbed in connection with the case.

According to police, Ravinder and Golu were on a motorcycle, while Vakil and Masum were in a car when their vehicles ended up touching slightly.

This led to a fight and Vakil and Masum started beating the other two.

Ravinder was injured in the altercation and admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital in Jahangirpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. Vakil and Masum were nabbed and taken into police custody, police said, adding that there is no communal angle in this incident and legal action is being taken accordingly.

A video of the incident is being circulated on social media.

