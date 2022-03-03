Left Menu

CISF constable dies of suicide in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:19 IST
A 26-year old CISF constable died by suicide here on Thursday, allegedly by shooting himself at the city airport, police said.

Police identified the victim as Yashpal, a native of Rajasthan and said the incident happened at a restroom in the International Departure where he allegedly locked himself up before taking the extreme step.

He shot himself with his service weapon.

Officials and others rushed to the spot on hearing the gun sound. No suicide note was found and suspected workload could have been the reason for the constable taking his life, police said, adding a probe is on.

The body was later taken for a post-mortem.

