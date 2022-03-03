Left Menu

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:08 IST
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Toymaker Lego has halted deliveries to its 81 stores in Russia as a consequence of the sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to online media Finans.

"We have suspended all shipments of products to Russia in light of the sanctions and the unpredictable operating environment," Finans quoted a Lego spokesman as saying.

Lego was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022