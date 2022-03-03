Russian negotiator says progress made on Ukraine humanitarian corridors
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:34 IST
Russia has agreed to support the idea of humanitarian corridors for civilians and a possible ceasefire around them, chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following talks with Ukraine on Thursday, describing it as "substantial progress."
Earlier a Ukrainian negotiator said the topic had been discussed but the talks had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for.
