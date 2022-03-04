German chancellor Scholz calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
A ceasefire is urgently needed to help de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. He also warned it was of major importance to prevent a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.
At an early stage, the agreed sanctions against Russia showed an effect, Scholz said.
