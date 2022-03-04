28-year-old R Priya sworn in as Chennai's youngest Mayor

R Priya of DMK was sworn in as the mayor of Chennai on Saturday. The 28-year-old councillor is the youngest and the third woman mayor of Chennai.

The oath of office was administered by GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Priya, who is the first Dalit woman to hold the post of mayor of Chennai, was elected as a councillor of ward 74 Mangalapuram in the recently-concluded civic body polls.

A mayor was sworn into the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the first time after a hiatus of 11 years. (ANI)

