28-year-old R Priya sworn in as Chennai's youngest Mayor

R Priya of DMK was sworn in as the mayor of Chennai on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:45 IST
R Priya being sworn in as Chennai mayor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 28-year-old councillor is the youngest and the third woman mayor of Chennai.

The oath of office was administered by GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Priya, who is the first Dalit woman to hold the post of mayor of Chennai, was elected as a councillor of ward 74 Mangalapuram in the recently-concluded civic body polls.

A mayor was sworn into the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the first time after a hiatus of 11 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

