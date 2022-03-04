Left Menu

Woman attempts self-immolation outside Mantralaya to seek cancellation of FIR

A 60-year-old woman attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on herself outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, to demand cancellation of an FIR registered against her, police said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:54 IST
A 60-year-old woman attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on herself outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, to demand cancellation of an FIR registered against her, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, an official said. The woman, a resident of Vikhroli Parksite area, came to Mantralaya and demanded cancellation of the FIR registered against her at the Parksite police station. According to her, she has been falsely implicated in the case, he said. ''As she felt that she is not getting justice, she poured kerosene and tried to set herself ablaze around 5.30 pm,'' he said, adding police personnel, who were posted near Mantralaya, stopped her and took her into custody.

The woman was then taken to the Marine Drive police station, where an FIR for attempt to suicide under section 309 of IPC was registered against her. After counselling, the woman was allowed to go home, he said.

