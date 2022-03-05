Left Menu

Operation Ganga: 229 evacuated Indian nationals arrive in Delhi from Romania

Another batch of 229 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in New Delhi from Romania's Suceava on Saturday morning as part of the ongoing 'Operation Ganga' in a special Indigo flight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 08:33 IST
Union Minister of State L Murugan greets Indians arriving from Romania (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed that over 11,000 Indians have so far been evacuated from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

