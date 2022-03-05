Left Menu

Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.

"From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

