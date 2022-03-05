Maha: Fire at godowns, powerloom unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties

Two incidents of fire were reported at two godowns and a power loom unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, and no casualties were reported, a civic official said. Ablaze erupted at two godowns located in a two-storey structure in the Valpada area of Bhiwandi town around 6 am, said Avinash Jadhav, chief of regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

While no one was injured in the incident, the godowns in which paper rolls were stored were completely gutted, he said.

A fire engine was pressed into service and the blaze was put out in two hours, he said. Similarly, a blaze broke out at a power loom unit in Padmanagar around 7.30 am, the official said.

Two fire engines reached the scene and the flames were doused in two hours, he said. The cause for both fires is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the materials at the unit were destroyed.