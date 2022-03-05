62-year-old man dies by suicide in Gurugram

A 62-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping off the 18th floor balcony of an apartment block in sector 103 here on Saturday, police said.

He was identified as Saheb Singh, a retired Army man, and his family claimed that he was mentally disturbed, they said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The body was sent to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Singh, a resident of Delhi, had come to his daughter's flat in the residential society around five days ago with his wife, ASI Parmanand said.

He jumped off the balcony of the flat around 5.20 am, he said.

''The cause behind the suicide is not ascertained yet. We are investigating it,'' the ASI said.

