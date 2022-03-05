Left Menu

62-year-old man dies by suicide in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:23 IST
62-year-old man dies by suicide in Gurugram
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 62-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping off the 18th floor balcony of an apartment block in sector 103 here on Saturday, police said.

He was identified as Saheb Singh, a retired Army man, and his family claimed that he was mentally disturbed, they said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The body was sent to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Singh, a resident of Delhi, had come to his daughter's flat in the residential society around five days ago with his wife, ASI Parmanand said.

He jumped off the balcony of the flat around 5.20 am, he said.

''The cause behind the suicide is not ascertained yet. We are investigating it,'' the ASI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

