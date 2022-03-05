Left Menu

U.S. approves Moscow-chartered flight to remove expelled Russian diplomats -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:55 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The United States has approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to fly out Russian diplomats at the United Nations who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

"This special exception was done in accordance with federal regulations to ensure Russian mission personnel and their families departed by the date we had instructed," the spokesperson said.

