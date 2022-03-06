Fratricidal incident: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly opened fire at a force camp here on Sunday, leaving four of his colleagues dead and another injured.

The accused constable Sateppa S K was also killed in the fratricidal incident that took place between 9:30 and 9:45 AM in the campus of the 144th battalion in Khasa area of the district, about 12-13 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front, an officer said.

However, it was not immediately clear if the accused jawan shot himself or was fired upon by others.

Officials said the accused was apparently upset about his duty hours and even fired shots at the vehicle of the commanding officer parked in the campus.

A BSF spokesperson said that in an unfortunate incident, five BSF troops were killed at a force camp in Amritsar in a fratricidal incident The sixth jawan is critical and is admitted to a hospital.

The victims include personnel in the ranks of constable and head constable.

The spokesperson said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. Senior officers of the border force and Punjab Police were at the spot, they said.

