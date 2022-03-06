Left Menu

Cargo ship to Assam via Bangladesh completes pilot voyage

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:19 IST
Cargo ship to Assam via Bangladesh completes pilot voyage
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The MV Lal Bahadur Shastri, an Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) vessel, on Sunday completed its pilot voyage from Bihar's Patna to the Pandu Port here, ferrying food grains via Bangladesh.

The ship was received at the end of the voyage by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja and IWAI Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyay, among others.

A self-propelled vessel, MV Lal Bahadur Shastri carried 200 MT of food grains for Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The IWAI is planning to run a fixed-schedule sailing between National Waterway- 1 and National Waterway-2, heralding a new age of inland water transport for Assam and the northeast, an official release said.

The vessel had started its sail from Patna on NW-1 (river Ganga) on February 5 and covered a distance of 2,350 km.

Another vessel MV Ram Prasad Bismil, with two barges -- Kalpana Chawla and APJ Abdul Kalam – has started voyage from Haldia on February 17, and is on the way to Pandu, it said.

The vessel has already reached the Bangladesh border at Dhubri (Assam).

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Today marks the beginning of a new age of inland water transport in Assam. This is going to provide the business community a viable, economic and ecological alternative.'' He said seamless cargo transportation is a journey of unfulfilled desires and aspirations of the people of Assam.

"The start of cargo movement through ships via the Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBRP) marks the beginning of a new age of economic prosperity for the whole region of the northeast," Sarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022