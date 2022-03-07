UK seeks to streamline sanctions procress to increase pressure on Russia
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will on Monday seek to streamline its sanctions mechanism through new legislation designed to allow ministers to tighten restrictions on Russian businesses and wealthy Russian individuals.
"Punishing sanctions are meaningless until properly implemented, and these changes will allow us to pursue Putin’s allies in the UK with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
The government set out a number of changes it hopes to pass on Monday to a piece of sanctions legislation being pushed through parliament this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Putin
- Britain
- Russian
ALSO READ
If West fails to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, shock will echo around world, including Taiwan: Boris Johnson
UK to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin: PM Boris Johnson.
UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces military action in Ukraine
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Boris Johnson tells NATO
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', PM Boris Johnson tells NATO