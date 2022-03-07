Left Menu

UK seeks to streamline sanctions procress to increase pressure on Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 01:14 IST
Britain will on Monday seek to streamline its sanctions mechanism through new legislation designed to allow ministers to tighten restrictions on Russian businesses and wealthy Russian individuals.

"Punishing sanctions are meaningless until properly implemented, and these changes will allow us to pursue Putin’s allies in the UK with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

The government set out a number of changes it hopes to pass on Monday to a piece of sanctions legislation being pushed through parliament this week.

