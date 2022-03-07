Left Menu

Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:15 IST
Anton Korynevych Image Credit: Wikipedia
A representative for Kyiv urged the United Nations' top court on Monday to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia.

Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told judges at the International Court of Justice: "Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it." Russia's seats at the Great Hall of Justice in the court's Peace Palace headquarters were empty for the hearing into Ukraine's request for the court to order Moscow to end its attack.

