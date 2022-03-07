Xi says China will improve use of law in military engagement with foreign countries - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:29 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping told the military to step up the use of law in military engagement with foreign countries, state television CCTV reported on Monday.
"Improve the laws and regulations governing military engagement with foreign countries," said Xi, who is also China's Commander-in-Chief as Chairman of the Central Military Commission, in a meeting with military representatives in the parliament.
