U.N. aid chief calls for safe passage for civilians in Ukraine

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on Monday called on all parties to allow safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities in Ukraine in the direction they choose, adding that safe passage for humanitarian supplies into those areas is also needed.

Griffiths told the United Nations Security Council that his office has sent a team to Moscow to work on better humanitarian civil-military coordination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)