Haryana CM presents Budgets FY23; announces Sushma Swaraj Award, scheme for women
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday presented the Budget 2022-23 in the state's Assembly and announced the 'Sushma Swaraj Award' for women for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.
Besides, he also announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs.
Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his third budget in the state Assembly here.
