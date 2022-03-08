Left Menu

Maha: Four godowns gutted in fire in Thane district; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least four scrap godowns were gutted in a fire that erupted at a complex in Shilphata area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out at a complex on Shilphata-Mhape road around 9.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Personnel from the local police station, local firemen and RDMC staff rushed to the scene and the flames were doused by two fire engines in two hours, he said. Four godowns in which scrap materials had been stored were completely destroyed in the blaze, the official said. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, cooling operations are underway at the site, he added.

