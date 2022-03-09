Left Menu

French company Dassault Systemes suspends new business in Russia and Belarus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:36 IST
Dassault Systemes Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French technology company Dassault Systemes said it had decided to suspend its new business in Russia and Belarus in protest over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, joining a raft of companies who are suspending business in Russia. "We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," it said in a statement.

"Dassault Systèmes has decided to suspend all new business in Russia and Belarus, and set the framework for it to take effect this week," the statement said. "We may maintain some minimal support activities for our existing customers who are not subject to sanctions, and will continue complying with all applicable export control restrictions and sanctions laws relevant to our operations as well as with the rules of ethics and international standards," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

