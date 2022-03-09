U.N. investigators urges U.S. to probe attacks in Syria
U.N. war crimes investigators urged the United States on Wednesday to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by the U.S. air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.
The independent experts also called for easing Western sanctions on Syria to mitigate their impact on civilians who are grappling with shortages and "skyrocketing" inflation.
