Left Menu

U.N. investigators urges U.S. to probe attacks in Syria

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:07 IST
U.N. investigators urges U.S. to probe attacks in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.N. war crimes investigators urged the United States on Wednesday to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by the U.S. air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.

The independent experts also called for easing Western sanctions on Syria to mitigate their impact on civilians who are grappling with shortages and "skyrocketing" inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022