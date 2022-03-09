Left Menu

EU says Russia reports of biolabs in Ukraine likely disinformation

In recent days, Russia has accused Ukraine of having tried to develop biological or nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said Washington must explain "Ukrainian biological weapons labs". A Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: "Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation."

The European Union said on Wednesday it doubted the credibility of Russian government claims it had uncovered a military biological programme in Ukraine, saying that Moscow had a history of spreading disinformation about biological weapons. "The credibility of information provided by Kremlin is in general very doubtful and low," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

"Russian disinformation has a track record of promoting manipulative narratives about biological weapons and alleged 'secret labs'," he said, adding that the EU was not aware of any Ukrainian laboratories not in line with international law. In recent days, Russia has accused Ukraine of having tried to develop biological or nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said Washington must explain "Ukrainian biological weapons labs".

A Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: "Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation."

