Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO priced at Rs 12.89 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati on Thursday said it has launched Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike has been created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT.

''The Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique ''Giallo Ocra'' livery.

''Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air cooled L-Twin engine,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra noted.

The bike features a 1079-cc engine which generates total power output of 86 hp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

